Murder Suspect Peter Dube Appears In Court

Murder suspect, Peter Dube has appeared at the Gweru Provincial Magistrate Courts for initial remand following his deportation from Mozambique on Wednesday.

Dube faces two counts of murder and two more counts of attempted murder, which he allegedly committed in 2021 before fleeing to Ireland through South Africa and Eswatini.

He was arrested in Ireland last year for violating migration laws and was deported to Mozambique, after claiming that he was a Mozambican national.

ZBC News

