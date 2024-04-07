Mnangagwa Says He Won’t Run For A Third Term But Says Amending Constitution Must Follow Procedure

In an exclusive question-and-answer interview with a Zanu PF aligned magazine, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indicated that speculation that the Constitution would be amended for him to run for another term was misplaced.

“Well, I am very happy that Zimbabweans are very imaginative,” he said.

“They can imagine about anything, which shows there is democracy in the country, you see.

“But we in ZANU PF are very democratic and we obey the Constitution.

“There is not an iota of evidence where ZANU PF or I, as President, has ever expressed the violation of our Constitution.

“But we allow people to dream properly or widely.

“They will still wake up and find things are working and the Constitution hasn’t changed.”

In terms of the Constitution, extending presidential term limits would require amending Section 91 of the supreme law, which disqualifies a person “for election as President or appointment as Vice President if he or she has already held office as President for two terms, whether continuous or not, and for the purpose of this subsection three or more years’ service is deemed to be a full term”.

The Bill containing the amendment must be passed by a two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

However, Section 328 (7) does not allow an incumbent to extend the period he may hold office.

It reads: “Notwithstanding any other provision of this section, an amendment to a term-limit provision the effect of which is to extend the length of time that a person may hold or occupy any public office, does not apply in relation to any person who held or occupied that office, or an equivalent office, at any time before the amendment.”

In effect, amending Section 91 to extend presidential term limits will apply only to future Heads of State.

Section 328 (7) can only be amended through a referendum, as set out under Section 328 (9) of the Constitution.

The latest interview is the second time President Mnangagwa has publicly pronounced that he will not seek re-election.

In an interview with ZTN Prime on the eve of last year’s harmonised elections, he said: “I am going for my second term . . . this is my last term.

“I believe that my party in particular, ZANU PF, embraces our vision that, first and foremost, the stability of our country depends on us; the modernisation and industrialisation of our country depends on ourselves.

“People from outside can only come and support our programme.”

In the interview with “Brick by Brick”, the President, however, said in cases where governments intend to amend constitutions, due process has to be followed.

“A constitution is supposed to be made by the people of the country,” he added.

“Once you have come up with your own constitution, before you change it, you must comply with what it says.”

Constitutions, added President Mnangagwa, are changed “if you are not happy with what the constitution is saying”.

“The constitution doesn’t make the country,” he continued.

“It’s the country which makes the constitution.

“As long as your constitution is serving you well, keep it.

“If it’s not serving you well, you sit down and amend the provisions that no longer serve the interests of the country.

“We must be constitutional democracies, like ours.”

