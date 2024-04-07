RBZ Rejection of ZiG Throws Currency Plans Into Disarray

By A Correspondent

Amid expectations of a shift to a new national currency, the government’s stance has pivoted back to the US dollar, according to an advertisement for an event featuring Reserve Bank governor John Mushayavanhu scheduled for April 9.

This development, spearheaded by Zimbabwe’s top monetary authority, marks a significant setback for the new currency, effectively undermining its credibility soon after its launch.

The Central Bank governor was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

The advertised event, a USD 100 monetary policy review meeting, will be broadcast by various state-aligned media outlets.

