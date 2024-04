Sikhala Goes On BBC Hard Talk

Dear friends and colleagues ,

Today, the 8th of April 2024, at 4 pm Zimbabwe time, I will be on the BBC HARDTALK interview with Stephen Sucker, which will be watched by over 70 million world viewers. Its after record it will be viewed on its YouTube and other platforms by nearly a billion viewers. Don’t miss it. Be part of the 70 million viewers today on this important interview beamed to the world viewers today.

Job Sikhala

NDWG Chair and Facilitator

