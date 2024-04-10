Chamisa Opens New Comms Channel

By Political Reporter- The country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa, has opened a new communication channel.

Announcing the WhatsApp channel called The Nelson Chamisa News Channel, Monday Chamisa said he wanted to use it to communicate with citizens.

He said:

Fellow citizens, I have opened this channel to share To my vision, ideas, thoughts, insights and experiences. Please join us as we grow this channel- the great community of the civilized. God bless you! #Godisinit

