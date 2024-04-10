Zimbabwe’s Buildings Too Old, Unsafe For Humans – Advocate Chamisa

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has raised serious concerns about the state of the country’s infrastructure, labeling it as outdated and unsafe.

His remarks come in the wake of a tragic building collapse in Harare that resulted in loss of life and injuries.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Chamisa highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, emphasizing the risks posed by aging buildings and facilities.

He expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families affected by the recent disaster.

“Yesterday, on The Chamisa News Channel (CNC), I expressed my profound sorrow regarding the tragic loss of life and injuries resulting from the building collapse in Harare on Saturday. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families, and my thoughts and prayers are with them and those injured,” Chamisa stated.

The opposition leader stressed that it is unacceptable for such tragedies to occur due to outdated infrastructure.

“A nation cannot rely on infrastructure that is over 44 years old without undergoing renovation and reconstruction,” Chamisa emphasized, underlining the urgent need for investment and modernization in Zimbabwe’s public infrastructure.

Chamisa’s remarks underscore broader concerns about the impact of neglect and inadequate maintenance on public safety and well-being.

He attributed these challenges to what he termed “broken politics” and highlighted the need for a concerted effort to address Zimbabwe’s infrastructure deficit.

“The toll of broken politics has been evident and devastating on our nation. We stand with the bereaved and the injured during this difficult time. May God comfort them all,” Chamisa concluded, calling for unity and collective action to prevent future disasters and ensure the safety of Zimbabwean citizens.

The incident in Harare has reignited discussions about the state of infrastructure across Zimbabwe, with citizens and leaders alike calling for immediate action to address long-standing issues of neglect and disrepair.

Chamisa’s vocal stance adds pressure on the government to prioritize infrastructure development and safety measures.

As Zimbabwe navigates its economic and political challenges, the need for robust infrastructure investment emerges as a critical priority to safeguard lives and promote sustainable development.

Chamisa’s advocacy serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive governance and strategic planning to build a resilient and prosperous nation for all Zimbabweans.

