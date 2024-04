Four In Court Over Harare Murder

Spread the love

FOUR men who are believed to be part of a group that fatally assaulted a suspected thief in Harare’s Rugare suburb have appeared in court facing charges of murder.

The accused include Gift Kamupira, Sirivako Davison Kagwa, Stephen Albert Phiri and Barbara Kumadzi.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/rugare-murder-suspects-in-the-dock/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...