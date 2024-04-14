Mnangagwa Shutsdown Starlink

By Technology Reporter- The government has directed Starlink to shut down its services in Zimbabwe despite the internet provider’s compliance with the laws of the land.

Technology publication Techzim reported that people using Starlink received emails last week telling them that the government had ordered this service to cease its operations in Zimbabwe.

Below is the email from Starlink to its customers:

As a result, you are currently using Starlink in unauthorised territory. Starlink has been directed by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to disable your service.

We will continue to work with POTRAZ to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to turn on Starlink services in Zimbabwe as soon as possible. We encourage you to contact POTRAZ at [email protected] or +263 242 333032 to communicate your support for Starlink to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals in Zimbabwe.

As described In your Terms of Service, Starlink does not guarantee when or where its Mobile or Mobile Priority Services Plans will be available. Use of such services Is dependent on many factors, including obtaining or maintaining the necessary regulatory approvals which are subject to change.

You may pause service and billing by following the Instructions here or continue service and use your Starlink service in an area we currently serve (see map here), If you opt to pause service, you can reach out to support and we will issue a service credit for any remainder of the current billing period.

As soon as we receive regulatory approvals turn on Starlink services In Zimbabwe, we will let you know.

The Starlink team

