UK Assisted Mnangagwa To Remove Mugabe

By Political Reporter- Former British minister for Africa Rory Stewart has unveiled the British government’s involvement in the ousting of President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

According to Stewart’s memoir, “Politics On the Edge—A Memoir From Within,” Britain saw Mugabe’s removal as an opportunity to reshape Zimbabwe’s foreign policy in its favour.

Stewart’s firsthand account provides a glimpse into the frantic moments surrounding Mugabe’s downfall, particularly from the British perspective.

He sheds light on the role of then-British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, who ardently advocated for supporting Emerson Mnangagwa as a pragmatic leader who could steer the country toward positive change.

However, despite Laing’s efforts to nurture a relationship with Mnangagwa and her optimism about his potential, Stewart highlights the failure of Britain’s policy of appeasement.

Despite warnings about Mnangagwa’s track record regarding human rights violations and corruption, Laing persisted in her support, even dismissing the idea of setting conditions for Mnangagwa’s support.

Stewart’s narrative underscores the British Foreign Office’s reluctance to challenge Zimbabwe’s status quo.

Despite his scepticism about Mnangagwa’s reformist credentials, Stewart became the first foreign minister to meet with Mnangagwa after the coup, where he emphasised the importance of credible elections and inclusive policies.

However, Mnangagwa’s subsequent actions, including the deployment of soldiers to quell dissent, shattered any hopes for meaningful change.

Reflecting on the aftermath, Stewart laments the failure of the British system to make a difference in Zimbabwe, as Mnangagwa’s regime reverted to authoritarianism and economic instability.

Despite the monumental miscalculations revealed in Stewart’s memoir, Ambassador Laing has yet to acknowledge her misjudgments regarding Mnangagwa’s willingness to reform.

Stewart’s book provides a critical examination of Britain’s role in Zimbabwe’s political upheaval, serving as a reminder of the complexities and consequences of foreign intervention in African affairs.

