FC Wangu Mazodze Wallops Midway

Midway FC 0-3 FC Wangu Mazodze

15 April 2024

By Stephen Chuma

FC Wangu Mazodze started their Eastern Region Division 1 League campaign with a sound beating of Midway FC at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape yesterday.

The Kingdom Boys as the team is affectionately known by its legions of fans started the match on a high note bombarding the Midway FC goal area.

It did not take long before their efforts were rewarded with a fine header from the impressive Maxwell Murimi in the 19th minute.

From there on it was a one way traffic with the Masvingo based club restricting Midway to zero shots on target and no corner kick in the first half. On their part FC Wangu Mazodze had three corners but could not add to their tally before the break.

In the second half it did not take long for the Zhalala Zhululu Boys to add to their tally with Tinaye Tsimba extending the team’s lead on the 53th minute to send their vocal supporters into delirium.

From there on it was a matter of how many goals the John Nyikadzino coached side could harvest on the afternoon.

On the 78 minute, coach Nyikadzino made some changes taking off goal scorer Tinaye Tsimba and Michael Bastos Chihowa. In came Edward Mafa and Prosper Andrea.

Mafa soon made his impact felt as he scored in the 90th minute to extend FC Wangu Mazodze’s lead.

Though it is early days, FC Wangu Mazodze looks like a team on a mission and will be serious contenders for Eastern Region Division 1 League title and promotion to the top flight league.

Up next, FC Wangu Mazodze is going to take on Destiny FC on Sunday at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo.

FC Wangu Mazodze Lineup:

1.Spencer Ngwerume 2.Lucky Itimu 3.Simbarashe Chimanikire 4.Guidance Charinda 5.Zivanai Chikwenhere 6.Maxwell Murimi 7.Nicholas Muchadei 8.Ngoyi Mani Gloire 9.Tinaye Nigel Tsimba (Edward Mafa) 10.Tyler Mugoniwa 11.Michael Bastos Chihowa (Prosper Andrea).