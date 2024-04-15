SA-based Zim Woman Kills Husband With Hot Water, Goes Into Hidding

Spread the love

By Staff Reporter- A Zimbabwean woman based in Cape Town has killed her husband by pouring hot water on him.

The husband later died from the injuries sustained in the attack, and the woman has gone into hiding.

The woman has only been identified as Moreblessing. She attacked her husband, Moses Mutukwa.

The incident happened a few weeks ago, and Moses was admitted to hospital for two weeks.

He later died last week, due to serious injuries. “Moses was in hospital for two weeks and he died on April 10,” said a source.

“Since his death, the wife has been hiding. The police are looking for her. The injuries were severe and he didn’t survive.”

Another source added: “If you check on his Facebook page, their pictures show that they were enjoying the relationship.

“We wonder what happened to the extent of her attacking him zviri serious kudaro.

“He was seriously injured.”

Some are claiming the fallout started from an altercation over money while some are saying it was about an affair.

“They were having some problems over money and the wife was too demanding.

“She would always demand money from her husband.”

In some chats, Moses asked his wife:

“How many times ndichikupa mari, ipapa handina mari, ndikubatanidza, ndiri kukuti handina mari.

“Indava uchida kundivhiringidza zvandinenge ndaronga?

“Now, you are telling me that, I am wasting your time, whose time is not being wasted.” H Metro