Four Soldiers In Armed Robbery

By Courts & Crime Reporter- Four soldiers, three of them serving members and a retired member, together with five other suspects, were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court this Tuesday, April 16, facing five counts of armed robbery.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) identified the suspects as Innocent Chawaguta (37), Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute (36), Owen Mbayi (37) a serving member of the ZNA, Promise Mussa (36) a serving member of the ZNA, Tapiwa Chigwaze (39), Winston Matizanadzo (46), Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39), Farai Chauke (38) a serving member of the ZNA and Simbarashe Vhazhure (33).

The gang allegedly robbed J and P Security Offices in Eastlea on 16 May 2022 and went away with cash amounting to US$ 142,995. Only US$ 4,900 was recovered.

It is further alleged that on 25 February 2024, the gang robbed another complainant in Ruwa where they stole US$4 952 and US$1 500 was recovered.

On 11 March 2024, the gang robbed another security guard at a service station. The total value stolen was US$600 and US$400 was recovered.

The State alleges that the accused persons also robbed another service station on 27 March 2024 and stole US$1 200 from the safe.

On 13 April 2024, the accused persons allegedly robbed another complainant at her house. They stole property valued at US$2 350 and US$600 was recovered.

Amongst the stolen property from the last complainant was an iPad which had a tracker. The tracker led to the arrest of the first accused person who implicated the rest of the accused persons.

The matter was remanded to 02 May 2024 and the accused persons will be applying for bail at the High Court.