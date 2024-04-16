Lady Chevrons Top Batter Returns

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe women’s cricket has officially unveiled the team for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers slated for the United Arab Emirates later this month.

The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team is on the brink of a historic moment as they prepare to participate at the T20 world qualifiers Dubai.

The team is confident they have the mettle to succeed.

“We are looking forward to continuing with our good form that we had against Papua New Guinea and we know we will be facing different opponents going to the qualifiers but we are prepared enough,” said Lady Chevrons wicketkeeper, Modester Mupachikwa.

The technical team has unveiled the 15-member squad set to represent the nation at the global qualifiers which will run from the 25th of this month to the 7th of next month.

Top-order batter Ashley Ndiraya makes a welcome return to the fold after an injury.

Zimbabwe are in group A together with the hosts UAE, the Netherlands, Ireland and Vanuatu.

They will play their first game with new foes Vanuatu on the 25th of this month.

Meanwhile, the lady Chevrons have departed for the United Arab Emirates.

ZBC News