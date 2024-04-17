Kapfupi Presents CV To Wicknell Chivayo

By A Correspondent

Renowned Zimbabwean musician and comedian Freddy Manjalima, popularly known as Kapfupi, has publicly expressed his desire for a new vehicle, addressing controversial Zanu PF businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo has been in the spotlight for gifting new vehicles to celebrities aligned with Zanu PF, prompting questions about the source of his wealth.

In a statement attributed to Kapfupi, he candidly reached out to Chivayo, stating, “Sir Wicknell, hello Baba. Sir Wicknell Chivayo, my name is Freddy Manjalima Kapfupi.”

Kapfupi acknowledged his support for Zanu PF, noting his participation in rallies held in Epworth and affirming his commitment to the party and President.

Kapfupi highlighted his contributions, emphasizing his loyalty and dedication to the Zanu PF cause.

“I’m a member of the Zanu PF party, and whenever the President is in town, I make sure to be present,” he conveyed, underscoring his involvement and devotion.

Furthermore, Kapfupi referenced his artistic contributions, such as radio jingles and songs celebrating key Zanu PF figures.

Despite his efforts, Kapfupi expressed a sense of exclusion from Chivayo’s generous gestures towards other Zanu PF supporters.

The comedian’s plea for recognition and support from Chivayo reflects broader discussions about celebrity endorsements and the intersection of politics and entertainment in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo’s lavish gifts to Zanu PF-aligned individuals have raised questions about the ethics and motivations behind such acts.

Kapfupi’s appeal to Chivayo serves as a microcosm of the complex dynamics shaping Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape.

Kapfupi’s public appeal for a new vehicle from Wicknell Chivayo underscores the interplay between celebrity endorsements and political affiliations in Zimbabwe.

The comedian’s candid statement reflects broader discussions about patronage, wealth distribution, and the role of public figures in shaping political narratives.