Police Nab 9 Suspected Robbers

Nine armed robbery suspects have been arrested and nine fire arms recovered in Harare this Tuesday.

The armed robbery suspects are Innocent Chawaguta, Tafadzwa Charute, Owen Mbayi, Promise Mussa, Tapiwa Chigwaze, Winston Matizanadzo, Kamuriwo Madziwaona, Farai Chauke and Simbarashe Vhazhure.

The gang is linked to five armed robbery cases, which include the one which occurred in Eastlea, Harare where more than US$140 000 vanished in 2022 after they allegedly tied the private security officers who were manning JP Security company premises.

The gang also stands accused of robbing a certain Service Station of more than US$1 OOO after they threatened to shoot the Service station attendant before they tied him with a rope and force marched him into a separate room where they locked him up.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/nine-suspected-a…e-arms-recovered/

