Real Madrid Prevails in Thrilling Champions League Showdown with Manchester City

Sports Correspondent

In a dramatic battle at the Etihad Stadium, Real Madrid overcame defending champions Manchester City in a penalty shootout, advancing one step closer to their record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Despite facing a relentless City side, Madrid weathered the storm and silenced the home crowd to secure a hard-fought victory on penalties after the match ended 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate.

Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham reflected on the team’s resilience, stating, “I was pretty much dead on my feet at the end.

It’s so difficult. They are continuously probing with the ball and move you around. Most teams would fall apart when City get on top of you, but we stood up really well.”

City dominated possession and created numerous chances throughout the game, with Kevin de Bruyne scoring the crucial equalizer in the 76th minute.

Despite their dominance, City’s efforts were thwarted by Madrid’s steadfast defense.

The match culminated in a tense penalty shootout, where Madrid held their nerve. Antonio Rudiger converted the decisive spot kick, while Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic missed for City.

