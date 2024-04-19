100 Warren Hills Graves Vandalised

By Municipal Reporter- The Harare City Council has confirmed the vandalisation of at least 85 graves at Warren Hills cemetery, Thursday.

Nearby residents woke up to find the destruction and they have no idea who could have done it. In African culture, the desecration of graves or cemeteries is taboo of the highest order.

Council spokesperson Stanley Gama said investigations were still underway.

“Yes, 85 graves at Warren Hills cemetery were destroyed.

“We don’t know who did that but some few years back the same cemetery was destroyed and it was established that the person who had done it was mentally challenged.

“So, even in this case, we are suspecting that the person who did this is mentally challenged as well.

“As of now, we have increased security and even brought on board those who are armed, we have also reported the matter to the police.

“Once the motive has been established we will give an update.” H Metro

