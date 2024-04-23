Mnangagwa Arrests 65 Money Changers

65 suspected illegal money changers appeared in court on Saturday on allegations of contravening the exchange control regulations.

The net is closing in on economic saboteurs after government launched the Exchange Control Operation targeting illegal money changers.

The Exchange Control Operation is a joint operation between the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s financial intelligence unit which was launched last week.

The operation has since netted 65 suspects in the streets of Harare and these appeared at Harare magistrates’ court on Saturday.

The suspects were remanded in custody to this Monday for bail applications.

Their arrest comes at a time when calls are growing louder for the citizenry to support the use of the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold currency.

ZBC News

