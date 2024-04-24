Lady Chevrons Raring To Go…

THE Zimbabwe Women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons, are working round the clock to improve their fielding ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers which get underway this Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.

The Lady Chevrons had a solid start to their preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, winning their first warm-up match against USA by 6 wickets this Sunday.

The victory is expected to boost the team’s confidence as the Lady Chevrons fine-tune various aspects of the game ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers which get underway this Thursday.

“This win is important, but it’s not the end goal for us we have some issues to work on we have been talking to the players especially in fielding because we were missing run out opportunities,” said Lady Chevrons head coach, Walter Chawaguta.

With the first win under their belt, the Lady Chevrons will be back on the crease with another warm up assignment against Scotland this Tuesday.

It will be the Lady Chevrons’ last test before their first match at the qualifiers against Vanuatu.

Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside hosts United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Ireland and Vanuatu.

ZBC News

