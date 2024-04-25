Mnangagwa Appoints More Ministers

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed two deputy ministers and is reassigning some.

This development was announced Wednesday by his Chief Secretary, Martin Rushwaya.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando returned to the Mines and Mining Development Ministry, taking over from Minister Zhemu Soda, who has been reassigned to be Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Mnangagwa moved Daniel Garwe from the National Housing and Social Amenities Ministry to head the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Tsholotsho South legislator Musa Ncube was appointed Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, while Headman Moyo was appointed Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Yeukai Simbanegavi was also reassigned to become the Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development.

