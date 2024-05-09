Madzibaba Ishmael Falls Ill

Trial of Religious Cult Leader Madzibaba Ishmael Delayed Due to Hospitalization

In an unexpected turn of events, the trial of Ishmael Chokurongerwa, a notorious religious cult leader known as Madzibaba Ishmael, has been postponed. This delay comes after the accused and his six co-defendants were reportedly too ill to leave hospital care for the proceedings. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) conveyed this news on X, stating, “Due to unforeseen medical issues, the trial of Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his co-accused has been rescheduled to May 23 and 24.”

Madzibaba Ishmael, 54, was set to face the court over a series of grave charges stemming from his leadership of a religious sect. He was initially apprehended in March when police, equipped with riot gear and accompanied by dogs, stormed his shrine in Nyabira, roughly 34 km northwest of Harare. This raid resulted in the rescue of numerous women and children.

Chokurongerwa is accused of ill-treatment or neglect of children involving 41 minors, unauthorized funerals or burials, and failure to report births and deaths, among other offenses. His re-arrest on new charges involves allegations of engaging in relations with minors between 2018 and 2024, leading to the birth of six infants. Specific cases include four underage girls between thirteen and sixteen.

Reflecting on the situation, a spokesperson for the NPA remarked, “The charges are a serious concern, highlighting a pattern of alleged abuses within the sect led by Chokurongerwa.”

Previously, in 2015, Chokurongerwa was convicted and served time for leading an assault on police officers, journalists, and members of the Archbishop Johannes Ndanga Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe at his former shrine. This attack was initiated during an intervention aimed at shutting down the sect due to accusations of abuse by its members.

Upon his release, Chokurongerwa founded the new shrine in Nyabira, where police later uncovered over 1000 individuals, including numerous children lacking birth certificates and education.

As the rescheduled trial date approaches, the community and legal observers are keenly waiting to see how this complex case will unfold, with hopes for justice and clarity regarding the disturbing allegations.

