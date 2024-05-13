Chadzamira Violently Removes Widow From Plot

Own Correspondent

Masvingo Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Ezra Ruvai Chadzamira is accused of using his position as a senior government official to wrestle a 5 hectare plot from a widow in Masvingo while paving way for the construction of his elite private school .

Chadzamira is in the process of seizing Plot 1 in Morning side located some six kilometers away from the city center along the old Great Zimbabwe ruins road on the outskirts of Masvingo city .

The senior government official and politician is said to be using his political muscle and state control to wrestle the five hectare piece of land the Mutseste family have been occupying for over two decades now.

David Mutsetse, owner of the property, and one of the pioneer black businesspersons in Masvingo died last year after a short illness leaving his wife, Farai Mutsetse and 3 – children as beneficiaries to his properties.

Records from Masvingo city council’s engineering department obtained show that the family was given permission to develop Plot 1 Morning side in 2009 under the regional town and country planning Act of 1976.

The family managed to build a suspicious residential home and ran a flourishing agricultural venture after investing thousands of dollars on the plot.

Chadzimira has already set his plan in motion to evict the family as work for the construction of his private school on the same piece of land is currently underway.

Sources close to the development told the Midweek Watch that the minister had to cut the family fence to get access into the plot and started subdividing the plot, without notifying the Mutsetse family.

“We were shocked some time in January when he came and started showing his engineers around the plot, when we questioned why they were in our piece of land they told us that the minister is now the new owner and intends to construct a private school at the plot ,” said Clever Mutisi the family spokesperson.

He said the family was later summoned to the minister’s office for a meeting which was attended by a council employee named Nyika and one from the government’s physical planning department named Ndlovu.

During the meeting he said Chadzimira made it clear his intentions of occupying the plot and the family was told that the government will look for alternative land to resettle the widow.

The government officials, during the meeting claimed that Chadzamira had bought the same plot from the state.

The family later engaged their lawyer Advocate Collin Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke law firm in a bid to get clarity on the seizure of the family plot but the issue seems to be hitting brick walls and shrouded in secrecy by both top council and government officials.

“The documents that are in our position are in tandem with what is recorded in council computers, they show that the Mutstse family acquired the land from the council and they are the rightful owners.

“The family instructed me to apply for a title deed and we rightful wrote to council seeking instructions from the local authority for the deed to be processed but since February we haven’t received a response from council, we are still waiting for their response, ” Maboke said.

This not the first time that the resident minister Chadzamira has been accused of seizing farms from harpless widows as in 2016 he seized Cresta Ibeka farm from an elderly white woman, Yvonne Goddard.

Goddard had stayed at the farm for over 45 years only to dramatically lose the farm when Chadzamira took over the farm while , ignoring protests from the wider community as well as a section of the Zanu PF provincial sympathisers.

Sympthisers wanted the farm to be returned to Goddard so that she can continue productively utilising it to the benefit of the local economy as since Chadzamira takeover it is now turning into a white elephant.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira yielded nothing as his mobile phone went unanswered by the time of publishing while council officials declined to comment over the matter.

