Zanu PF Shut Out Of South African Elections

By A Correspondent| The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has shut Zanu PF out of observing the 29 May elections following concerns from opposition parties.

In it’s letter of response to ATM, IEC assured voters that it had not accredited Zanu PF to observe the elections in South Africa.

“The Commission would like to assure you and the ATM community that it has not accredited Zanu PF or any other political party to observe the elections in South Africa,” IEC said.

In a subtle dig at Zanu PF and the potential damage their participation in the South African elections would cause, IEC said it would not engage in anything that compromises the electoral process.

“The Commission strongly believes in the integrity of the elections it manages and therefore safeguards against measures that would compromise its processes,” the Commission added.

South Africa will vote in the general elections slated for 29 May 2024.

