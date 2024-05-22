War Vets In Heated Mnangagwa Meeting

By Political Reporter- The War Veterans League has met President Mnangagwa for the first time since its establishment two years ago.

The meeting at Zanu PF headquarters in Harare comes amid ongoing power struggles over succession between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

The war veterans, once an affiliate of the party, are now a fully-fledged wing of Zanu PF.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, told reporters, “This one is the first one ever since the formation of the League in 2022.”

War veterans were instrumental in the coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

The former liberation war fighters mobilised Zimbabweans, misleading them into believing that Mugabe was a stumbling block to the country’s democracy and prosperity.

They also deceived the then main opposition, MDC-T, promising a unity government after Mugabe’s removal, only to abandon them after using them to mobilise against the former leader.

The war vets then placed Mnangagwa in Mugabe’s position and made Chiwenga the deputy, agreeing that Mnangagwa would step down for Chiwenga in 2028.

However, Mnangagwa’s close associates have started campaigning for his indefinite rule, closing the doors for Chiwenga.

