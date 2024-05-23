Nelson Chamisa Vows To Restore Zimbabwe’s Legacy

By A Correspondent

Citizens’ leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has resolutely pledged to alter Zimbabwe’s prevailing narrative of international isolation and negativity, promising a future filled with pride, transformation, opportunities, and prosperity.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chamisa shared a poignant anecdote highlighting the grim perception of Zimbabwe abroad. “Image is everything,” he began, underscoring the importance of international reputation.

He recounted a story from a Zimbabwean businessman who recently traveled to Ivory Coast.

During the trip to Boulevard Beach Resort in Abidjan, the businessman passed through a disordered and dirty slum community.

“Shockingly, the tour guide revealed that this slum was named ‘Zimbabwe,'” Chamisa narrated. The guide explained that the name symbolized the chaos, disorder, and filth characterizing the area.

The businessman, who had not disclosed his nationality, was taken aback by this stark and negative representation of his homeland.

“This revelation reflects the painful perception of our beloved country by others elsewhere, even from the African continent,” Chamisa lamented.

He noted that such views persist despite Zimbabwe being endowed with significant natural resources, including the largest lithium deposits in Africa.

“Such a harsh reality goes to show how broken politics and rigged, disputed, and illegal elections have cast a long shadow on our beautiful nation,” he added.

Chamisa’s vision for Zimbabwe is one of radical change. “The Zimbabwean story will change.

We will reclaim and transform the Zimbabwean story into one of pride, transformation, opportunities, and prosperity,” he declared, emphasizing the urgent need for political and social reform.

In his speech, Chamisa reiterated his commitment to fostering a positive international image and creating a prosperous future for Zimbabweans.

He ended his address with a call to unity and optimism, rallying the nation with the hashtags #changeisgood and #OnePeople.

Advocate Chamisa’s message resonated with many who believe in the potential for a new Zimbabwe, free from the shadows of its past and ready to embrace a future of dignity and growth.

