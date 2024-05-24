SA PSL Nominees For 2024 Awards

The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed the nominees for their 2024 PSL Awards.
There are no Zimbabwean players among the nominees.
Here is the full list of nominees:
PSL Footballer of the Season:
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season:
Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC)
Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:
Badra Sangare (Sekhukhune United)
Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC)
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season:
Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Deano Van Rooyen (Stellenbosch FC)
Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season:
Sanele Barns (Richards Bay)
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season:
Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)
Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Ime Okon (SuperSport United)
MTN8 Last Man Standing:
Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates)
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Carling Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament:
Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament:
Tshegofatso Mabasa Orlando Pirates)
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season:
Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)
Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season:
Jody Ah Shene (Cape Town City)
Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Langelihle Phili (Stellenbosch FC)
