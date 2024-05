Zanu PF Militia Program Is Back

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa is in Uzumba, launching the revived National Youth Service.

Today, His Excellency President

@edmnangagwa

is attending the Youth Empowerment Forum at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District, Mashonaland East Province. The President will also launch the rebranded Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme. The event is running under the theme "Empower Youth: Secure the Future".

