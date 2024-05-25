As Wicknell Splashes Untaxed Cash, Money Changer Loses Child While In Prison

Grief and Injustice: Small-Time Money Changer Released from Jail Following Daughter’s Death Amidst Unresolved Questions of Legal Disparity

Micheal Zumba, a small-time money changer, was released from incarceration after his three-year-old daughter tragically passed away. Zumba, who was held for 30 days on suspicion of dealing in foreign currency, represents the stark inequalities within the justice system, especially when compared to high-profile figures like businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who remains untouched by the law despite significant allegations.

Zumba was arrested at Yeukai Business Center in Mucheke for allegedly selling airtime while conducting unauthorized currency exchanges. Upon his arrest, police found only minor amounts of currency on him — US$20 and ZAR20. Despite the small scale of his alleged offense, Zumba faced harsh pre-sentence detention, highlighting systemic issues in the enforcement and judicial processes concerning economic crimes.

The situation took a tragic turn when Zumba’s daughter fell ill and died suddenly while he was detained. The child’s mother discovered her deceased early Wednesday morning. This personal tragedy prompted Zumba’s lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers, to appeal for his immediate release to attend to his daughter’s funeral. Magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda granted Zumba’s release on free bail, citing the “changed circumstances.”

This case has thrown a spotlight on the discrepancies in how small-time offenders and high-profile businessmen are treated under Zimbabwean law. While individuals like Zumba face immediate and severe repercussions, influential figures such as Wicknell Chivayo, known for his involvement in questionable large-scale projects, continue to evade similar legal challenges.

The public and media scrutiny intensifies as several other suspected small-scale currency dealers, many of whom are mothers, remain in custody, raising concerns about the well-being of their children left unattended. This incident has sparked a broader debate on justice and equity, questioning the scales of justice in Zimbabwe.

As the community mourns the untimely death of a young child and debates the fairness of the legal system, calls for reform and a more balanced approach to justice are growing louder. The case of Micheal Zumba is not just a story of personal loss but a poignant example of the disparities that can exist within a legal framework that is supposed to protect and serve all citizens equally.

