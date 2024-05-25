Mnangagwa Signs Book Of Condolences At Islamic Republic Of Iran Embassy

President Mnangagwa has signed the book of condolences at the Islamic Republic of Iran in Harare following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crush on the 19th of May near Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

He told journalists soon after signing that Zimbabwe is saddened with the passing on of Iranian leader, the last to have visited Zimbabwe.

More business linkages had been established and he hopes these will continue.

President Raisi last visited Zimbabwe in July 2023.

