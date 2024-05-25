Owen Mudha Ncube Instructs Zanu PF Youths To Deal with Sikhala, Ostallos
25 May 2024
By A Correspondent
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s right-hand man, Owen Mudha Ncube, has publicly instructed Zanu PF youths to take action against opposition figures Job Sikhala and Gift Ostallos Siziba.
“You can’t allow Job Sikhala and Gift Ostallos Siziba to insult Zanu PF. They must be stopped,” thundered Ncube in a video clip circulating on social media.
In response, Siziba said:
“Mudha and your team go to hell. We are not afraid of you.”