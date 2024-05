Chamisa Draws The Line

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa says he has exhausted all diplomatic ways of challenging vote rigging by Zanu PF and warns of practical action.

Over the weekend, Chamisa said there won’t be a repeat of 2023 or 2018 in 2028, the only way forward being to arrive at a clear resolution on the last stolen polls.

President Nelson Chamisa draws a line in the sand !



The Advocate has vowed not to repeat 2023 or 2018 in 2028 , the only way forward being to arrive at a clear resolution on the last plebiscite.



No elections in 2028 without taking a balance sheet of the skirmish, bogus and… pic.twitter.com/pJGcylpDHs — Cde Treasure Basopo (@TreasureBasopo) May 27, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...