Pomona City Opens More Land For Housing Development

By Business Reporter- The country’s largest property developer, WestProp Holdings, has opened more land for housing development through its POMONA CITY housing project.

Pomona City road construction aerial view

Phases 1B, and C of the housing project rolled into life last week following the ongoing road construction.

Some housing units in Phase 1A are nearing completion.

The road construction opens the phase to 600 new housing units, ensuring that “our customers can now start building their dream homes”.

This week, WestProp CEO Mr Ken Sharpe and his management team went on a tour of the live, work, shop and play mixed development site to appreciate the work being done.

The road development is expected to excite more customers to snatch the remaining 140 stands.

“We are putting asphalt roads. It is a first for WestProp and we are reliably informed we are the second development to put asphalt on residential roads,” said Mr Sharpe.

Chief Projects Officer Mr Mandla Ndebele indicated the signature road will make Pomona City “the best place to live and enjoy street driving”.

On completion, the Pomona project would be worth US$4 billion.

Key infrastructure such as the Pomona US$630k multi-purpose gatehouse is already in place, and water storm drains and water reticulation are already in place.

Dubbed a city within a city because of its attributes that bring all urban aspects of life, work, shop, and play into one community, Pomona City is set to be a major prototype development that will be copied and replicated by other developers.

World-renowned architects were engaged in working on the master plan and building structures, making the development a fusion of cultures and very cosmopolitan.

The lifestyle community development combines the use of technology, communal living spaces and unique social amenities that differentiate the estate from the traditional suburban designs.

The social amenities are exclusively reserved for the owners of properties to preserve privacy and uphold value.

Infrastructure developments and designs at Pomona City mirror the ones largely found in Dubai, which have traits similar to those in modern world capitals.

