Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Takes A Break

By A Correspondent

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is set to pause for three weeks to accommodate the upcoming international window and the COSAFA Cup tournament.

The break will commence on June 1, with league activities resuming on June 22.

During this period, the only match that will be played is the rescheduled Matchday 1 fixture between Herentals and Bikita Minerals.

