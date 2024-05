Red Cross Loses Vehicle To Improperly Dismissed Workers

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe Red Cross Society has lost a vehicle after it have been executed by the court due to labour issues.

This follows the unfair dismissal of two security guards who approached the courts for justice.

A notice of attachment in possession of ZimEye shows that Zimbabwe Red Cross Society had its Toyota S/Wagon attached for as US$5863.25 compensation to the dismissed security guards.

More to follow….

