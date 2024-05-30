South Africa Election Results So Far 1.30pm

Below are election results by 1.30 pm reported by the IEC.

Breaking News: ANC Leads in Latest South African Elections

In a significant development in South African politics, the African National Congress (ANC) has secured a leading position in the latest election results. With 896,593 votes, the ANC holds 43.19% of the support, although they have not yet secured any seats. The Democratic Alliance (DA) follows with 516,741 votes, translating to 24.89% support, also without seats as of now.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) garnered 181,770 votes, making up 8.76% of the support, while M.K. received 168,770 votes, which is 8.13% of the total. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) rounds out the top five with 86,778 votes, representing 4.18% support.

A detailed map of the election results shows ANC dominance in several regions, marked in yellow. Other significant parties like DA and EFF are represented in blue and red, respectively.

The election results are still being finalized, and updates on seat allocations are expected soon. This election is crucial for South Africa as it will determine the political landscape and governance for the coming years.

