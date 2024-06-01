Chaos In CCC As Welshman ‘Fires’ Tshabangu

By Political Reporter- There is chaos in the divided A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over the self-appointment to a top parliament post of Sengezo Tshabangu.

Another faction of the same party, which Welshman Ncube leads, says recent appointments to parliamentary portfolio committees made by Tshabangu were made by someone other than the party.

On Thursday, 30 May, in both houses of Parliament, Tshabangu was announced as the overall leader of the opposition in Parliament in charge of the Senate while Chikanga MP Lynette Karenyi-Kore was announced as the leader of CCC legislators in the National Assembly.

Jacob Mafume, the spokesperson of the CCC faction led by Ncube said the party is consulting with the Speaker to have the appointments made by Tshabangu rescinded. Said Mafume:

The Standing Committee noted the correct decision namely the rescission of the appointments made by Jameson Timba, and therefore notes the rescission effected by the Speaker of Parliament, Hon Mudenda on the 29th of May 2024.

However, the leadership noted that the new appointments made on the 30th of May 2024 were done without the involvement of the Citizens Coalition for Change as led by Professor Welshman Ncube, and prior to party organs having met to deliberate on the matter.

Consequently, and after deliberations, the Standing Committee noted that, to the extent that those engagements with the Speaker of Parliament have been ongoing, these ought to continue with a view to rectify the anomaly and to ensure that the new appointments are legitimate.

Tshabangu, who appointed himself as the CCC Senator for Matabeleland North Province, is also now a member of the International Parliamentary Union Delegation together with Sunningdale MP Maureen Kademaunga.

The appointments made by Tshabangu are as follows:

Hon. L. Karenyi-Kore, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly;

Hon. Sen. S. Tshabangu, Leader of Opposition in the Senate and overall leader of the Opposition in Parliament;

Hon. Sen. S. Mlotshwa, Chief Whip in Senate;

Hon. Sen. S. Zvidzai, Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate;

Hon. E. Mushoriwa, Chief Whip in the National Assembly;

Hon. B. Nyandoro, Deputy Chief Whip in the National Assembly;

Hon. S. Mhlangu and Hon. Sen. K. Phulu to be Members on Standing Rules and Orders Committee;

Hon. O. Sinda, Deputy Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus;

Hon. C. Chinanzvavana, Organiser for the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus;

Hon. J. Makuvire, Member of the Executive Committee in the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Executive;

Hon. S. Matsunga, Member of the Africa Parliamentary Union Delegation;

Hon. S. Tshabangu and Hon. M. Kademaunga, Members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Delegation;

Hon. N. Mlotshwa, Member of the OACPS EU Delegation;

Hon. H. Chidziva, Member of the Pan African Parliamentary Delegation;

Hon. L. Karenyi-Kore, Member of the SADC PF Delegation; and

Hon. M. Ngwena, Member of the ASSECAA Delegation.

