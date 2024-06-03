ED Forgets To Tell Hichilema He’s Almost Sold Zambia’s Victoria Falls to Trump and Al Jazeera Journalists

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | “This morning, I had the pleasure of joining my fellow Heads of State from Zambia, Angola, Botswana, and Namibia at the KAZA TFCA Summit in Livingstone, Zambia, near the majestic Victoria Falls. Together, we are discussing “Leveraging KAZA’s natural capital and cultural heritage for inclusive socio-economic development.”

I am proud to announce that Zimbabwe will assume the rotating chairmanship of KAZA for the next two years. This is a significant opportunity for us to lead in enhancing sustainable conservation and driving socio-economic progress in our region. Together, we will build a prosperous and environmentally resilient future for our people.

🇿🇼🇿🇲🇦🇴🇧🇼🇳🇦

#KAZASummit #Conservation #Zimbabwe, ” writes Mnangagwa.

However, there is a curious twist to the tale that unfolded in Victoria Falls, one that President Mnangagwa may have conveniently forgotten to confess to his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.

Twice, President Mnangagwa has nearly sold the land surrounding Victoria Falls, which is well-known to be Zambian territory. The first incident occurred at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018.

“When I was in Davos I met staffers from the Trump administration. I had hoped to meet President Trump but I had to leave before he arrived. But I told his people that if president Trump wishes, I will offer him ground in Victoria Falls in the national park.

“We have wildlife national park in Victoria Falls, but I had offered president Trump ground to build a state-of-the-art golf course so that as he plays, he can be able to see the big five,” Mnangagwa said.

The second incident was even more embarrassing and was caught on camera by undercover journalists posing as gangsters for the GoldMafia documentary by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit. During a meeting with Mnangagwa’s ambassador, Uebert Angel, the envoy claimed he can arrange for them to have Victoria Falls land. A prime spot for any venture they might have in mind.

These incidents expose the absurdity of offering land that does not belong to Zimbabwe. Despite the gravity of these past mistakes, they were not brought up during the recent meeting with President Hichilema, leaving an unspoken chapter in their diplomatic interactions.

As Mnangagwa focuses on his role as the new chair of KAZA, these humorous yet revealing incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of clear and honest communication in international relations.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...