EFF Wants Coalition with ANC

By Dorrothy Moyo | Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has announced his party’s readiness to enter into a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC). This declaration comes as the ANC’s electoral performance falls below 45%, necessitating a coalition to secure governance.

Malema, in his statement, emphasized that the EFF considers the ANC to be the best partner for a coalition due to its declining influence and lack of recovery efforts post-election losses. “The ANC is not arrogant when compromised and, without an absolute majority, it struggles to regain lost power,” Malema stated, highlighting the strategic advantage this presents for the EFF.

Crucially, Malema clarified that the EFF would not insist on the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa as a precondition for coalition talks. This stance marks a departure from previous EFF demands and signals a pragmatic approach to coalition negotiations.

“Our principles remain non-negotiable,” Malema asserted, referencing the EFF’s seven cardinal pillars, which include economic freedom, service delivery on land, jobs, water, electricity, sanitation, and care for people with disabilities. He also emphasized that racism would not be tolerated in any coalition agreement, stating, “Any coalition must not reinforce white supremacy or Afrikaner nationalism.”

As the ANC contemplates coalition options, it faces a complex political landscape. With its vote share dropping, it requires a substantial partner such as the EFF, the Democratic Alliance (DA), or possibly the new MK party. The DA, known for its center-right policies, and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are potential partners, but their cooperation with the ANC might hinge on mutual exclusion of the EFF and MK from governance.

In provinces like Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which are pivotal due to their population sizes and economic importance, coalition dynamics will be particularly influential. An ANC-EFF coalition in Gauteng seems likely given their current collaboration in the Johannesburg city council. However, national-level negotiations will be more intricate.

The DA has regained support from both white voters and a segment of black voters, positioning itself as a potential kingmaker. The party’s strategy appears aimed at keeping the EFF and MK out of power, possibly by forming an alliance with the ANC and IFP.

Commenting on the evolving political scenario, political analyst Mr. Harper noted, “The DA and IFP are keeping coalition options open to prevent the EFF and MK from entering the government. The ANC faces a pivotal decision that will shape its future and the nation’s governance.”

Despite internal divisions within the ANC regarding an alliance with the EFF, the potential coalition has drawn significant attention. As noted by journalist Ferial Haffajee in the Daily Maverick, Malema has adopted a more measured approach during the election campaign, suggesting that an ANC-EFF coalition aligns with his strategic vision for gaining governmental influence.

With South Africa on the cusp of a new political era, the ANC’s coalition decisions will have profound implications for the country’s governance. The opposition parties’ newfound leverage underscores the shifting power dynamics, making coalition negotiations a critical aspect of the post-election landscape.

