Go To The Gym, Kasukuwere Tells George Charamba

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Self exiled politician Savior Kasukuwere has told Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba to go to the gym.

Kasukuwere was commenting on a video posted by the Presidential Communications X account, Kasukuwere had no kind words for the loud-mouth Charamba telling him to hit the gym.

“uhhhhhh this one must go to the gym !!!,” said Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere and Charamba have exchanged harsh words on X since the November 2017 coup that displaced the late ruler Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere and other exiled ministers including Patrick Zhuwawo, Jonathan Moyo and Walter Mzembi were among the vocal G40 faction members while Charamba was once reprimanded by the former first lady Grace Mugabe for siding with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in what was known as Lacoste faction.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...