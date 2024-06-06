Cop Shot Dead

By A Correspondent

SAPS Detective Sergeant Luanda Rice Ringani (41) was shot and killed in a suspected hit, while a female passenger (25) sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred at Mamadimo Park in Mankweng, outside Polokwane

. According to preliminary reports, the victims noticed they were being followed by a suspicious silver Mercedes Benz with a GP number plate from the gaMakanye traffic lights. Seeking safety, they drove to the woman’s residence in Mamadimo Park.

The suspects followed the victims to the location and fired several shots at them before they could enter the yard.

No arrests have been made.

