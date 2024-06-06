Karenyi-Kore Distances Self from Tshabangu

By A Correspondent

Chikanga Member of Parliament, Lynette Karenyi-Kore, has made it clear that she does not align herself with Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Karenyi-Kore’s firm stance seeks to dispel any rumors or assumptions about her political affiliations within the party.

In a recent statement, Karenyi-Kore emphasized her independence and dedication to the party rather than any individual faction.

She asserted, “Kutaura chokwadi, a person ane dzakamukwanira chaiye chaiye unga kwanise kuti uri munhu wemunhu, zvandakaita ndingaita munhu waTshabangu, munhu wemunhu?” which translates to “To tell the truth, a person who is truly capable should be able to say they belong to the people.

How can I then belong to Tshabangu? Can a person be another person’s person?”

Her remarks reflect a broader philosophy about political loyalty and its implications. Karenyi-Kore elaborated on the dangers of aligning too closely with any single individual within a political context.

She stated, “Waita munhu wemunhu wozodii? Munhu anoita munhu weparty semaziviro andoita kuti you belong to a party, because the moment yaunoita belong to an individual, individual iyeye akadonha iwewe unenge wadonha,” meaning, “What happens when you become another person’s person? One should belong to the party as I understand it, because the moment you belong to an individual, if that individual falls, you fall with them.”

This statement underscores her commitment to the CCC as an organization rather than to any single leader within it.

Karenyi-Kore’s comments highlight the potential risks associated with personal political allegiances and stress the importance of maintaining a focus on the collective goals and values of the party.

By distancing herself from Tshabangu, Karenyi-Kore is not only clarifying her own position but also advocating for a unified approach within the CCC, where loyalty to the party’s mission and principles takes precedence over personal alliances.

