Galloway Out Of Warriors Qualifiers

The Zimbabwe national team has suffered an injury blow ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Lesotho on Friday.

The Warriors are expected to miss the the services of defender Brendan Galloway.

The Plymouth Argyle man had a recurring injury and will miss the camp in Jo’burg.

Teenage Hadebe hasn’t reported for camp yet and who will join later on.

The rest of the squad took part in training on the second day.

ZIFA said on social media: “The Warriors held a training session this morning at Wits University.

“All the players called up were present except for the injured Brendan Galloway and Teenage Hadebe who is expected to report for camp today.

“The coaches focused on tactical work as Jairos Tapera and his assistants brought the players up to speed with his methods and approach.”

