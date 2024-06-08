China Unveils AI Hospital

BREAKING NEWS: CHINA UNVEILS FIRST AI HOSPITAL WHERE DOCTORS ARE ROBOTS

China’s first AI hospital, developed by Tsinghua University, features robot doctors capable of treating 3,000 patients daily, vastly outpacing human capacity.

These AI doctors, trained in a simulated environment, can diagnose and treat 10,000 patients in days, a task humans would need two years to complete.

The hospital uses large language model-powered agents for autonomous interactions, achieving a 93.06% accuracy rate on US medical licensing exams.

The AI hospital aims to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare and is set for deployment by late June.

