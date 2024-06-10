Chivhayo Claims He Is More PowerfulThan Chiwenga and Mohadi

By A Correspondent| Controversial ex-convict and businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has claimed that he is now more powerful than President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s two vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

In a widely circulating audio, Chivhayo is heard boasting that Mnangagwa once breached protocol to talk to him when he had finished briefing his two deputies.

“When he went to Italy, I was to the airport and he held my hands and said my son escorted me to the jets doors and I walked him over there once we got to the plane’s door after he had finished greeting the two vice president he returned to me and waved at me and said I will call you when I get to Italy my son,” said Chivhayo.

He added that he was right inside Mnangagwa’s system while promising his compatriots Mike Chimombe and Moses Nkomo that they will benefit from the tenders he will be getting from the government.

“So I am telling you that I am right inside, and I’m telling you to take advantage of that. Don’t try and eat in what I have done myself or what caused us problems in the past, Eat it, my friend,” added Chivhayo.

