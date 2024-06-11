Bogus Cops Torment Forex Dealer

By A Correspondent

In a shocking turn of events in the heart of Harare, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) unveiled a case of deception and abuse as Kundai Taruvinga, aged 29, was apprehended for impersonating a police officer on the 8th of June, 2024, at the Machipisa Shopping Centre.

This incident sheds light on the dangers that lurk when imposters don the badge of authority, wreaking havoc on innocent individuals for their own gain.

The distressing ordeal began when Taruvinga, alongside two unidentified collaborators, masqueraded as law enforcement officers, descending upon a forex trader operating at the bustling shopping centre.

Under the guise of conducting official duties, they accused the victim of illicit foreign currency dealings. What transpired next spiralled into a nightmare as the trio resorted to physical violence, brutally assaulting the trader.

It was the timely intervention of vigilant members of the public that prevented a potentially tragic outcome.

Swift to protect the victim from further harm, bystanders rallied together to apprehend Kundai Taruvinga. However, the two accomplices managed to evade capture, slipping away into the crowd.

Now, the call resounds across the city for any individuals holding crucial information that could lead to the apprehension of these fugitives to come forward.

The ZRP urges witnesses to report to the nearest police station, emphasizing the collective responsibility we share in combating crime and upholding justice within our communities.

