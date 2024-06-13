Joselu To Stay At Santiago Bernabeu

According to Relevo, Real Madrid have informed Carlo Ancelotti that the club has decided to trigger Joselu’s €1.5m buy clause and he will remain at the club next season.

Joselu has accepted the rotational role. He just wants to stay at the club and help whenever he’ll be needed.

He scored 17 goals and provided 3 assist in the 2023/2024 season, 20 goals contribution. All of that, in less than 2,000 playing time.

The double within 3 minutes against Bayern to send Real Madrid to the Champions League final, is worth more than €1.5m alone.

