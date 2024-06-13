Mnangagwa Reverses Witch Doctor’s Orders

By Dorrothy Moyo | President Emmerson Mnangagwa has overturned a controversial decision made by his former Minister of Local Government, July Moyo, who also served as his witch doctor. The initial order had downgraded the Musara Chieftainship to a Headmanship, sparking significant unrest and discontent among local communities.

In an official communication, President Mnangagwa stated, “Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, has nullified the decision to downgrade the Musara Chieftainship to Headmanship.”

The statement further directed that the rightful authority and responsibilities be reinstated, ensuring the chief can perform the full statutory duties as mandated by the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29:17).

This reversal underscores the rift between Mnangagwa and his witch doctor, who reportedly runs his spiritual affairs. The President’s decisive action aims to restore stability and honor within the Musara community, reinforcing the importance of traditional leadership in the nation’s governance.

