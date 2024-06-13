Zanu PF Turns Back On Wicknell Chivhayo Despite Dishing Out Aquas

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF has turned its back on controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo despite his heavy investment to capture the party by donating vehicles to members.

Following the leaked audio in which Chivhayo was heard boasting of strong ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, all hell broke loose and party members have taken turns to denounce and warn him against for name dropping.

First to signal the fallout between Chivhayo and Zanu PF was Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana who posted on Twitter likening the controversial socialite to a character called Icarus who was warned against flying too close to the sun.

Zanu PF spokesperson Farai Marapira followed suit cautioning Chivhayo against playing with Mnangagwa’s name.

Chivhayo tried to cover his back by distancing himself from the audio recordings but the damage had already been done and it did not take long before Zanu PF Youth league issued a statement condemning the ex-convict-cum businessman.

In a statement signed by National Youth League information secretary, Phillipa Mukoko, the furious Zanu PF members said Chivayo was not a ruling party activist and as a result, he should refrain from tarnishing the image of the president.

“Whilst the Youth League appreciates donations that Mr Chivhayo has been giving to the members of our society in his own capacity as an ordinary citizen, and although we do not know the source of his income, let it be firmly known that as the vanguard of ZANU PF we will not just sit and watch the name of our most revered leader being tarnished by such malcontents for their own self-aggrandizement.

“Our President has on open-door policy which must never be abused. We have realized that Mr Wicknell Chivhayo has abused his access to the leadership. Let it be known by whoever concerned that our tried and tested leader is a statesman of the highest caliber, integrity, standing and repute. The Youth League, therefore, calls upon Mr Chivhayo and his accomplices to desist from using the name of our President in their nefarious shenanigans,” reads part of the Zanu PF Youth league.

Information minister Jenfan Muswere also issued a statement warning that legal action will be taken against anyone abusing the name of the President.

“The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with a predisposition to namedropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating their social and political importance.

“(The) Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse the names of senior State officials,” said Muswere.

