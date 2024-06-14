Picture Of Wicknell With Uebert, Bushiri, Planning To Take Over Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana State Security Ministries

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | The below picture is of the tender-preneur, Wicknell Chivayo meeting two of Africa’ most notorious prophets Uebert Angel and Shepherd Bushiri. On this day, as the Sunday Mail reports, Chivayo was receiving a so called prophecy that in 10 years he is going to be a beneficiary of a USD33 million bounty.

Both Bushiri and Angel are fugitives from justice, and Chivayo’s best friend the so called Chief J who is Joseph Mhaka is a convicted cheque fraudster who is on the run following a £1,3million UK case.

The three (in picture)have since managed to severally effectively take over the state security arms of three countries Malawi, Botswana and Zimbabwe, of which incidents show they are now virtually untouchable.

While video footage of both Botswana and Zimbabwe State Security Ministers show them swearing loyalty to South Africa’s money laundering fugitive, Bushiri, back in Zimbabwe, Chivayo has torched storm amid revelations suggested in two leaked audio clips that he has paid the Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Chivayo has sent tongues wagging in the community after his voice was heard suggesting that he has captured the Head Of State, utterances which are somewhat confirmed by piles of video footage and the splashing of large amounts of untaxed money he has been showing celebrities in the last year. PICTURE

As it's now clear @wicknellchivayo instructed Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to appoint his uncle, Nathan into the list of new High Court judges, how deep is his "dzviii!" grip on the state @Jamwanda2 @nickmangwana ? pic.twitter.com/ftjv5cu1WL — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 14, 2024

