Trouble In Mnangagwa’s Backyard

Locals in Manhize currently blocking Dinson Iron & Steel company trucks in protest against degrading treatment ranging from arbitrary capture of their farming land without compensation, hunger & dust pollution.

Breaking! Locals in Manhize currently blocking Dinson Iron & Steel company trucks in protest against degrading treatment ranging from arbitrary capture of their farming land without compensation, hunger & dust pollution.@NewsHawksLive@TheMidWeekWatch@NewsDayZimbabwe@InfoMinZW pic.twitter.com/GVbazZeWYe — CRD ZIMBABWE (@crdzimbabwe) June 14, 2024

Source: CRD Zimbabwe

